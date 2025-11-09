BrainChip Announces A$35 Million Placement and Share Purchase Plan

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence IP, has announced a A$35 million institutional placement and a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to an additional A$2 million. The company will use the funds to accelerate the commercialisation of its Akida neuromorphic technology platform and the development of next-generation edge AI products. The fully underwritten placement to professional and sophisticated investors will raise approximately A$35 million.

The non-underwritten SPP aims to raise up to A$2 million from eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. Both the placement and the SPP are offered at A$0.175 per share, representing a 10.3% discount to the last closing price on 5 November 2025. New shares issued under the placement and SPP will rank equally with existing BrainChip shares. The placement will involve the issue of 200 million shares under BrainChip’s existing placement capacity.

BrainChip is a leader in edge AI, delivering ultra-low power, on-device intelligence through its Akida technology. Proceeds from the capital raising will also support research and development for BrainChip’s Generative AI platform and advance the design of next-generation chip architecture. The SPP is open to shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand as of 7:00pm (AEDT) on Friday, 7 November 2025, allowing them to apply for up to A$30,000 of new shares without brokerage fees.

According to BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir, the capital raise will allow the company to accelerate its leadership in edge AI and neuromorphic computing. Unified Capital Partners Pty Ltd is acting as sole underwriter, sole book runner and joint lead manager to the Placement, with Morgans Corporate Limited also acting as a joint lead manager. The strategic rationale behind the capital raise is to capitalise on the explosive growth in edge AI and generative AI applications. The SPP closes on Friday, 28 November 2025, and SPP shares will commence normal trading on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.