N1 Holdings Boosts Funding Capacity to $380 Million

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX: N1H), a property-backed private credit lender in the Australian SME sector, has announced a significant expansion of its funding capacity to over $380 million. N1 Holdings is funded by a diverse range of sources, including balance sheet capital, N1-managed mortgage funds, debt and warehouse facilities. This milestone follows a successful refinance of an approximately $50 million facility and an upsize of existing funding lines, strengthening the company’s capital base and funding flexibility.

In addition to the refinance and facility upsize, N1H has launched the One Alternative Credit Fund, a new mortgage fund with $50 million in committed capital. This fund complements N1H’s existing One Lending Fund, which launched in 2018, and is designed to address the increasing demand for private credit solutions, particularly for larger transactions and income-generating properties. The initiatives have also substantially reduced N1H’s cost of funds while enhancing its ability to support a wider array of property-backed and income-generating opportunities, including loan sizes of up to $25 million.

The increased funding capacity allows N1H to lend across multiple capital sources, including its corporate balance sheet, managed funds, and various debt facilities. This provides greater scalability and agility across its private credit platform and supports a more flexible lending policy, enabling N1H to fund a broader range of deal structures and borrower profiles while maintaining disciplined credit standards.

According to N1H Executive Chairman and CEO Ren Hor Wong, these developments reinforce the company’s balance sheet and demonstrate investor confidence in N1H’s platform. The reduced cost of capital, expanded facilities, and enhanced flexibility position N1H to capture a larger share of the growing private credit sector while continuing to deliver strong returns for its investors. N1H continues to focus on expanding its footprint in Australia’s private credit market, leveraging its data-driven underwriting, technology enablement, and disciplined credit processes to meet borrower and investor demand.