Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR) has announced the commencement of drilling at the Torpy’s Crooked Creek silver mine target, situated within the Ruddygore Project near Chillagoe, Queensland. Ballymore Resources holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in prolific Queensland mineral belts that are highly prospective for gold and base metals. These consist of two granted Mining Leases (MLs) and fourteen Exploration Permits over four project areas at Dittmer, Ruddygore, Ravenswood, Mount Molloy.

The drilling program aims to test extensions to the high-grade silver-lead-zinc mine, which operated between 1904 and 1914. Historical mine production records indicate an average grade of 15.3% lead and 435 g/t silver. Ballymore’s recent rock chip sampling has reported high-grade silver, lead, and zinc, with samples showing up to 287 g/t silver, 24.12% lead, and 7.34% zinc. Remodelling of historic EM survey data has also identified two significant untested conductors around the Torpy’s mine.

Managing Director David A-Izzeddin stated that the Torpy’s Crooked Creek drilling is the first in a series of planned drilling programs within the Ruddygore Project for 2025. He noted the mine’s historical significance as a high-grade silver operation and highlighted that it was closed due to excessive zinc content, which is now considered an advantage. The company believes the deposit remains underexplored with modern techniques and aims to test a new structural model for the area.

The initial drilling program will consist of four reverse circulation drill holes targeting potential down-plunge extensions, modelled EM plates, and a separate line of workings. Mr A-Izzeddin further mentioned the positive market conditions for silver, lead, and zinc, particularly silver, which has seen a substantial value increase in 2025. The company eagerly anticipates the results of this drilling program.