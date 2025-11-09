Great Divide Mining Highlights High-Grade Antimony and Gold Drilling Results at Coonambula

Great Divide Mining Limited (ASX: GDM) has announced positive initial high-grade antimony and gold drilling results from the Coonambula Antimony-Gold Project in Central Queensland. Great Divide Mining is a Gold, Antimony and critical metals miner, explorer and developer with five projects across 17 tenements (including two in application). GDM’s focus is on operating producing assets within areas of historical mining and past exploration with nearby infrastructure, thus enabling rapid development.

The announcement was made by Dart Mining NL (ASX: DTM), GDM’s Farm-In Joint Venture partner. The results stem from the first drill hole at the former Banshee high-grade antimony mine within the Coonambula Project area. Dart Mining is currently earning an interest in the project by completing defined drilling and reporting milestones, with the aim of reaching a 51% ownership. Dart Mining has acquired an initial 15 % interest having paid an amount of $250,000 to GDM and now has obligations to complete at least 4,000 m of drilling and deliver two geological/resource reports to reach the 51 % ownership.

Key highlights from Dart Mining’s announcement include significant antimony and gold grades, reinforcing GDM’s confidence in the project’s scale and potential. Dart Mining is continuing its drilling program at Coonambula using its in-house rig, designed to infill existing high-grade intersections and advance toward a JORC-compliant Antimony-Gold Resource. Further drilling results are anticipated in the coming months, which will further inform the geological model and resource potential.

GDM Managing Director Justin Haines expressed confidence in the project, stating that the drilling results confirm the potential for a high-value antimony-gold system at the historic Banshee Mine. He further noted that these results strengthen the case for accelerated drilling across the Banshee trend. Detailed sampling and assay information can be found in Dart Mining’s ASX announcement dated 10 November 2025.