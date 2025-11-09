Eden Innovations Secures $4.35 Million via Placement

Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) has announced it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $4.35 million (before costs) through a placement of the remaining shortfall securities from its recent entitlement offer to shareholders. Eden Innovations is focused on commercialising EdenCrete, a concrete additive that enhances concrete performance, and OptiBlend, a technology optimising fuel usage. The placement was led by Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited and co-managed by Peak Asset Management Pty Ltd, attracting strong support from new professional and sophisticated investors.

The committed shortfall from Eden’s entitlement offer, which closed on 2 September 2025, comprises 124,240,395 fully paid ordinary shares and 62,120,198 attaching unlisted options. Each option is exercisable at $0.07 and will expire on 8 September 2027. Major shareholder Tasman Resources Ltd intends to participate in the placement for $250,000 in lieu of providing further loan support. Tasman’s investment is subject to shareholder approval.

The first tranche of the placement, consisting of 117,097,538 shares and attaching options, will be issued on or about 13 November 2025, pursuant to the shortfall offer in the entitlement offer prospectus dated 13 August 2025. The follow-on issue of 7,142,857 placement shares and attaching options to Tasman will occur following shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for December. A notice of meeting will be dispatched in the coming weeks.

Eden plans to allocate the funds raised from the placement, after deducting costs, towards ongoing marketing and commercialisation of its EdenCrete and OptiBlend products in the USA and globally. The company stated that this capital raising, in conjunction with the recent sale of its Georgia property to substantially repay external debt, nearly completes Eden’s financial reconstruction.