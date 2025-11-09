Hot Stocks: AGL Energy, Antipa Minerals, DroneShield

Wall Street ended last week on a mixed note as renewed weakness in artificial intelligence stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower while the Dow and S&P 500 edged higher. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.21% to 23,004.54, marking its worst weekly performance since early April. The S&P 500 rose 0.13% to 6,728.80 and the Dow added 0.16% to 46,987.10 after rebounding from heavier losses earlier in the session. Investor sentiment remained fragile amid a record 40-day U.S. government shutdown, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposing a temporary funding deal to reopen federal operations.

Economic data pointed to weakening conditions, with consumer sentiment near historic lows and job cuts at a 22-year high for October. The shutdown has also disrupted air travel, prompting a 10% cut to flights at 40 major airports. The lack of official economic data has deepened uncertainty, weighing on market valuations. Looking at the local market, futures point to a 0.3% rise in the Australian sharemarket.

In company news,