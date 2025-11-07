Gold Demand Fuels Hiring Spree at ABC Bullion

ABC Bullion is experiencing a surge in demand for gold, leading to a significant hiring expansion. The company, which specialises in the trading of gold bullion and other precious metals, is actively recruiting staff across various departments, including sales, accounts, customer service, and inventory management. This recruitment drive is a direct response to the unprecedented queues forming at their flagship Martin Place store, where gold bars are becoming increasingly popular among retail investors.

Jordan Eliseo, who heads ABC Bullion, noted the substantial increase in demand for gold as the primary driver behind the hiring boom. The need for additional staff spans all operational areas of the business to effectively manage the growing customer base and transaction volume. ABC Bullion provides investors a secure platform for buying, selling, and storing precious metals.

The hiring trend extends beyond ABC Bullion, with specialist precious metal traders at hedge funds and major banks also expanding their teams. This broader recruitment activity reflects the overall market’s response to increased investor appetite for gold and other precious metals, signalling a potentially sustained period of growth within the sector. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.