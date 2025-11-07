Gold Stocks Mixed as Bullion Prices Fluctuate

ASX-listed gold stocks are poised to conclude the week with a mixed performance as bullion traded near $US3987 an ounce on Friday. Some companies experienced gains, while others faced declines during the trading session.

As of 12.35pm AEDT, Newmont shares had risen by 2.5 per cent, followed by Perseus, which increased by 2.1 per cent, and Ramelius, which saw a 1 per cent uptick. Conversely, Capricorn Metals and Westgold Resources both experienced a drop of 1.3 per cent, while Greatland Resources edged slightly lower by 0.7 per cent. Newmont, a prominent player in the gold sector, focuses on discovering and developing gold deposits. Perseus Mining is engaged in gold production, exploration, and development activities.

The precious metal is currently heading towards a minor weekly decline, marking its third consecutive week of losses – the longest streak observed this year. Despite this recent downturn from a record high above $US4380 an ounce last month, the gold price remains significantly higher year-to-date. It is up more than 50 per cent this year and is on track to achieve its best yearly performance since 1979.