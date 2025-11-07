Qantas Nears Full Wi-Fi Rollout

Qantas is on track to equip nearly its entire fleet with Wi-Fi capabilities by June, according to Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Hudson. This announcement comes as Qantas Chairman John Mullen addressed concerns about his workload at the airline’s annual general meeting in Brisbane. Qantas is the flag carrier airline of Australia and the largest airline by fleet size, international flights, and international destinations. The company provides passenger and freight air transportation services.

Mullen acknowledged that “issues” within one of the companies where he holds a position have increased his workload beyond initial expectations. He noted it was “taking a bit longer” than anticipated to reduce his number of directorships, responding to questions raised by the Australian Shareholders Association. The Australian Financial Review reported this week that Mullen intends to resign from the Treasury Wine Estates board after the company’s new chief executive, Sam Fischer, is settled into the role.

As Mullen navigates his various commitments, investors reacted to the news. Qantas shares experienced a downturn, falling 3.7 per cent to $4.80 by 12.40pm AEDT. The airline continues to implement its strategic initiatives, including the ongoing rollout of Wi-Fi across its fleet.