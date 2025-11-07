Lindsay Australia Highlights Resilience and Growth at AGM

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX: LAU), a diversified transport, logistics, and rural supply company, addressed shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, reporting a resilient performance in FY25 despite a challenging operating environment. The company, which provides integrated transport and logistics solutions, along with rural merchandise and services, highlighted its ability to deliver revenue growth and expand its national footprint. Keynote speakers emphasised the success of strategic execution amidst elevated industry capacity and weather disruptions.

Group revenue increased by 5.6% to $849.8 million, driven by organic growth and market share gains across the Transport and Rural divisions. Underlying EBITDA, however, decreased by 11.7% to $81.4 million, impacted by supply chain disruptions and margin compression in a competitive transport market. The company invested $50.8 million in fleet, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives. A final fully franked dividend of 1.5 cents per share was declared, bringing the full-year dividend to 3.8 cents per share.

Significant achievements included the acquisition of GJ Freight, expanding Lindsay Australia’s presence in the South West WA freight market, and the opening of a new 35,000 sqm facility in Perth. The company also announced the extension of its packaging distribution agreement with Visy Board for a further five years, continuing the strategic partnership until 2031. Post year-end, Lindsay Australia completed the acquisition of SRT Logistics, enhancing its Tasmanian refrigerated transport and sea freight capabilities.

Looking ahead, Lindsay Australia will focus on integrating SRT Logistics, embedding the GJ Freight acquisition, and driving transformation through cost discipline and efficient capital deployment. The company remains committed to sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value in a competitive market. The board also put forward resolutions for the re-election and election of directors, as well as the adoption of the Remuneration Report, approval of a Long-Term Incentive Plan, and ratification of the issue of consideration shares.