PMET Resources Reports Interim Financial Results and Project Updates

PMET Resources Inc. (ASX: PMT), formerly Patriot Battery Metals Inc., has announced its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2025. PMET Resources is a critical-mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The company’s shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol ‘PMET’ and on the ASX under the symbol ‘PMT.’

The company highlighted the finalisation of the CV5 Lithium only Feasibility Study (FS), production of marketable tantalite concentrates from the CV5 Pegmatite, and the publication of the Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines inclusive of the detailed Permitting Plan for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). Exploration efforts included the completion of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate confirming the world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite deposit at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.

Financial results indicate a net loss of $706,000 for the three-month period and $2,382,000 for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $61.2 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $101.173 million as of March 31, 2025. Exploration and evaluation assets increased to $223.424 million from $186.865 million over the same period.

Looking ahead, PMET Resources will focus on finalising the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for submission, refining project phasing, unlocking co-product potential through ongoing metallurgical and geological work, and deepening engagement with downstream industry partners. The company aims to advance exploration targets and optimise the overall scale and scope of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.