TT Investments Urges 360 Capital Group Securityholders to Accept Takeover Offer

360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) has announced that TT Investments Pty Limited, as trustee for TT Investment Trust, has dispatched correspondence to TGP securityholders regarding its unconditional off-market takeover bid. 360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

The correspondence reiterates TT Investments’ intentions post the offer’s closure. TT Investments currently holds a relevant interest of 74.84% in 360 Capital Group and aims to acquire 75% or more, at which point it intends to have 360 Capital Group apply for removal from the Official List of the ASX. The offer, priced at $0.31 per stapled security, is scheduled to close on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

TT Investments is encouraging TGP securityholders to accept the offer before the closing date or sell their securities on the ASX under the code TGP. The bidder also outlined potential risks for securityholders who remain invested, including a possible fall in the security price if the offer lapses and a reduction in liquidity. There is also a risk of becoming a minority TGP Securityholder controlled by the Bidder and its Associates.

Furthermore, the correspondence highlighted that if delisted, the company’s capital structure and financing will be reviewed, and future dividends and distributions may be reduced or cancelled. Securityholders can access the Bidder’s Statement and Acceptance Form online, or contact Boardroom Pty Limited or the Offer Information Line for assistance.