Savannah Goldfields Resumes Gold Production at Georgetown Project

Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG) has announced the resumption of gold production operations at its Georgetown Gold Processing Plant (GGPP), part of the Georgetown Gold Project in Far North Queensland. Savannah Goldfields is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Queensland, with the Georgetown project as its flagship asset. The company aims to become a significant gold producer in the region.

The company reported that first gold doré has been poured, marking the recommencement of production at the GGPP. All key components of the plant, including crushing, milling, gravity recovery, and leaching circuits, are now operational. Milling operations have restarted, initially processing lower grade material with plans to steadily increase the feed rate to achieve stable operating conditions.

Approximately 1.5 kg of gold doré was poured following the recommissioning of the gold room, representing the company’s first gold production since January 2024. The gold content of the doré is yet to be determined and will be refined and sold through the company’s existing arrangement with the Perth Mint. Crushing operations continue with over 3,500 tonnes of crushed mill feed stocks and 6,000 tonnes of uncrushed stockpiled material currently at the GGPP.

Savannah Goldfields is also progressing with plans to commence mining at Big Reef in November, targeting up to 18,000 tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resource for processing at the GGPP. Additionally, the company is finalising an application to amend the Agate Creek Environmental Authority to cover expanded mining activity, with mining at Agate Creek planned to resume in Q2 2026.