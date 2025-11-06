Alvo Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets at Palma Copper-Zinc Project

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV), an Australian minerals exploration company focused on base and precious metals in central Brazil, has announced the identification of multiple untested drill targets at its Palma Copper-Zinc Project. A detailed ground gravity survey, conducted by the Brazilian Geological Survey (SGB) at the C1 and C4 deposits, has defined three high-priority anomalous areas, designated as Targets A, B, and C, adjacent to the C1 deposit. The company is focused on exploring for copper and zinc at its Palma Copper Zinc Project in Tocantins State, Brazil.

Target A, located on the eastern flank of the C1 deposit, is a gravity high approximately 500m x 150m wide, suggesting a high-density target potentially associated with massive sulphides. Complimentary exploration data has revealed downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductors coinciding with the gravity high and the down-dip extension of the C1 mineralisation. Target B, situated 500m south of C1, is a 750m x 200m gravity anomaly on a similar trend to C1, possibly representing the offset southern continuation of the main deposit. Fixed-loop electromagnetic (FLEM) surveys at Target B have highlighted three new plate conductors coincident with the gravity anomaly.

Target C, located about 600m west of C1, is a 500m x 500m gravity anomaly coinciding with discrete Zn-Pb-Cu soil anomalies, indicating potential mineralization in an area with limited exploration to date. Alvo’s Managing Director, Rob Smakman, stated that the partnership with the SGB is starting to yield exciting new anomalies at C1, providing more data points to guide drilling and build on the company’s inventory at Palma.

Alvo is now undertaking follow-up exploration, including geological mapping, auger drilling, electromagnetics (FLEM), and induced polarisation (IP) surveys, to gather additional data and progress these new prospects towards becoming drill-ready targets. The Palma Project hosts a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 7.6Mt @ 2% CuEq, demonstrating the potential for Palma to emerge as a significant VMS district.