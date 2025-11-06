Clara Resources to Commence Drilling Program at Ashford Coking Coal Project

Clara Resources Australia Limited (ASX: C7A) has announced the upcoming commencement of a drilling program at its Ashford coking coal project. Clara Resources is focused on the exploration and development of coking coal projects. Its key asset is the Ashford coking coal project in New South Wales. The drilling program, slated to begin in the first quarter of calendar year 2026, will focus on the key Ashford coking coal lease. The goal is to further upgrade resource definition and expand coal quality data.

The program is a key element in Clara’s efforts to advance the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Ashford project. The PFS will build upon the earlier Scoping Study. It aims to refine the viability of developing the project into a coking coal mine with exports through the Port of Newcastle. The study will identify the most effective economic development pathway for the project. This pathway will be based on coal pricing forecasts and defined mining, processing, and transportation assumptions.

The drilling program on exploration lease EL6234 will consist of 4 core holes and 8 chip holes, totaling 12 holes. Clara anticipates that the program will provide the necessary information for an updated JORC Resource report for Ashford. The company hopes to transfer more resources into the Measured category. The program will also deliver important information on coke oven testing, proximate analysis, total sulfur, ash analysis, washability, and petrographics.

Clara Resources MD, Peter Westerhuis, stated that securing the funds to increase resource confidence, expand coal quality information, and progress the PFS are important steps in the development of the Ashford coking coal project. The company will engage independent project discipline experts to conduct the PFS level technical and commercial work. Clara will expedite the PFS work program, noting that various segments will be outsourced to specialist technical consultants.