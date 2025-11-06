Renascor Resources Advances Exploration Across Key Project Areas

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU), an Australian company focused on developing a vertically integrated Battery Anode Material (BAM) project in South Australia, has announced progress across its key exploration project areas. The company has received final clearances and approvals to commence drilling at Bulloo Creek, with continued advancements reported at its Tumby Bay and Marree prospects. Managing Director David Christensen highlighted the company’s commitment to pursuing low-cost, high-upside exploration opportunities while developing its flagship Battery Anode Materials project.

At Bulloo Creek, located in South Australia’s Curnamona Province, Renascor has identified near-surface copper-cobalt-gold prospects along a 4km magnetic trend. A reverse circulation drill program of up to 3,000m is scheduled to commence this month and is expected to take approximately two weeks. The company believes Bulloo Creek is prospective for similar mineralization given established copper-cobalt-gold occurrences nearby.

Progress at the Tumby Bay prospect on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula includes re-assaying historical drillholes which confirmed a high abundance of magnetic rare earth elements (REE), including dysprosium-terbium. Hole DD07TB003 returned 51.6m @ ~2,218ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO), ~33% magnetic rare earth oxides (MREO). Hyperspectral imagery analysis has identified additional targets. At the Marree project in South Australia’s Adelaide Rift Complex, land access and community engagement are underway to permit on-ground exploration activities, including at the Mulgaria prospect, a 2 km by 1 km radiometric anomaly.

Renascor continues to develop its Battery Anode Material project with work programs focused on engineering, procurement and infrastructure. Construction of its Purified Spherical Graphite demonstration facility in Adelaide has commenced, with on-site commissioning scheduled to begin later this quarter. The company had a cash balance of approximately $102 million as of September 30, 2025.