QMines Identifies Several Large Gold Targets at Mt Mackenzie

QMines Limited (ASX:QML), a Queensland-focused copper and gold development company, has announced the identification of several large gold targets at its Mount Mackenzie Gold Project. The company owns 100% of the Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek deposits, located within 90km of Rockhampton in Queensland. Detailed reprocessing and geological interpretation of high-resolution magnetic datasets have refined the structural, lithological, and alteration framework of the Mount Mackenzie Gold Project (MDL 2008) and adjacent Clive Creek Project (EPM 10006).

The reprocessing of magnetic data delineated a 1.5 km-long magnetite-destruction corridor directly coincident with known gold-silver mineralisation at Mount Mackenzie. Five near-surface targets have been defined within MDL 2008, all exhibiting magnetic, structural, and alteration features consistent with mineralised horizons. Two of these targets are interpreted as core and southern extensions of the hydrothermal up-flow zone, offering potential for oxide and transitional gold expansion.

Data from Clive Creek (EPM 10006) reveals a continuation of the same structural corridor, suggesting a possible extension of the magmatic-hydrothermal system observed at Mount Mackenzie. Exploration Manager, Tom Bartschi, stated that this new interpretation work has significantly advanced the understanding of the Mount Mackenzie gold system, noting that the shallow targets occur proximal to the existing resource.

Upcoming work programs will include continued RC drilling, alteration mapping, and reconnaissance geological mapping and geochemical sampling across both tenements. The company’s maiden dual-rig drilling program at Mount Mackenzie is currently underway, with the first samples dispatched for assay.