DigitalX Reports October Treasury Holdings, Increases Bitcoin Exposure

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager, has released its treasury holdings update for October 2025. As of October 31, 2025, the company’s total treasury holdings were valued at A$98,418,278. The portfolio is primarily composed of spot Bitcoin, valued at A$51,692,614, and DigitalX Bitcoin ETF Units, worth A$32,925,617. Other digital assets accounted for A$5,814,600, with cash holdings at A$3,081,380.

The company reported increased volatility in digital asset markets during October, with Bitcoin reaching record highs before retracing due to renewed U.S.-China trade tensions. Despite this, DigitalX acquired an additional 2 Bitcoin (BTC) during the month, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 504 BTC. This includes 308.8 BTC held directly and approximately 195.2 BTC held through the DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX). DigitalX remains focused on executing its 21 Hundred Bitcoin strategy.

DigitalX allocated approximately A$4.9 million into the Lime Street Capital SPC – Digital Opportunities SP Fund during October. This investment aims to generate consistent, risk-adjusted returns independent of Bitcoin price movements. The company expects this allocation to produce meaningful free cash flow, which can be used for additional Bitcoin acquisitions or to offset operating costs. This trading activity complements DigitalX’s long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

The company’s Satoshis (Sats) per share metric for October increased to 33.86, a 0.36% month-over-month rise and a 57.9% increase since 30 June 2025. The company’s cash balance decreased from A$8.6 million in September to A$3.1 million in October as a result of the capital allocation towards trading activities during the month. DigitalX continues to hold 20,327.2 SOL (Solana), valued at approximately A$5.8 million.