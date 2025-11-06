Kuniko (ASX: KNI) Completes Geophysics, Commences Fieldwork at Commonwealth Gold-Silver Project

Kuniko Limited (ASX: KNI), a mineral exploration company focused on strategic and critical minerals for the energy transition, has announced the completion of its airborne geophysics survey and commencement of field sampling at the Commonwealth Gold–Silver Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW. The company’s portfolio includes gold, silver and base metals in Australia alongside copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in the Nordics, and it is committed to high ethical and environmental standards for all company activities. The airborne survey covered 328 line-kilometres across the Commonwealth–Silica Hill corridor, with final datasets expected this month.

Field crews have mobilised to the Geenobby area to begin systematic soil and rock sampling, with the Gladstone area to follow. This program aims to collect approximately 630 soil samples across both prospects. The early works are designed to fulfil commitments under the joint-venture earn-in agreement with Impact Minerals Ltd and ensure exploration licences remain in good standing ahead of major drilling. Historical rock chip samples from Impact Minerals at Geenobby returned up to 9.5 g/t Au and 215 g/t Ag, while Gladstone West showed 9.9 g/t Au, 3.2% Cu, and 2,550 g/t Ag.

Kuniko is progressing with drill contractor engagement for its maiden Phase-1 drill program at Commonwealth and Silica Hill, targeting commencement in early 2026. The company acknowledges the support and cooperation of local landholders throughout the aerial survey and ongoing fieldwork. CEO Antony Beckmand stated that the completion of the airborne geophysics is an important step forward, and the early programs are delivering the information needed to refine and prioritise high-quality targets.

The Commonwealth Project is located approximately 100 km north of Orange, NSW, within the Lachlan Fold Belt. It comprises the Commonwealth deposit, a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style system, and the Silica Hill deposit, an epithermal/VMS hybrid system. Kuniko is committed to ethical sourcing and responsible development across all projects.