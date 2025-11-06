Nine Entertainment Sees Digital Subscription Growth

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has reported that digital subscription revenue growth within its publishing division, which includes The Australian Financial Review, is continuing into the second quarter, maintaining the mid-teens growth seen in the first quarter. Nine Entertainment is a media company with interests spanning television, publishing, and digital platforms. The company focuses on delivering news and entertainment content to audiences across Australia.

The company has informed investors that its streaming service, Stan, is projected to deliver another year of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth. This growth is expected as revenue increases more than compensate for rising costs associated with the platform’s operations and content investments.

Nine Entertainment is also targeting underlying cost savings exceeding $100 million across the financial years 2026 and 2027, surpassing previous guidance figures. The company stated that its increased focus on digital and subscription-based markets is helping to counterbalance the effects of a softer advertising market. Management is focused on leveraging data and premium content to strengthen connections with both audiences and advertisers.

At Friday’s annual meeting, Catherine West will step down from her position as chairwoman, with Peter Tonagh succeeding her in the role, marking a change in leadership for the media organisation.