News Corp Announces Modest Revenue Growth

News Corp has reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue at $US2.14 billion, a 2 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Net income from continuing operations saw a 1 per cent rise, reaching $US150 million. The company’s total segment EBITDA experienced a 5 per cent growth, amounting to $US340 million, primarily driven by the performance of Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate Services. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $US0.22, up from $US0.20. News Corp is a global media and information services company, providing content and services to consumers and businesses. Its diverse portfolio includes news, information, and entertainment brands.

Revenue within the news media sector increased by 1 per cent, as growth in circulation and subscriptions compensated for a decrease in advertising revenue. Digital subscribers across News Corp Australia rose to 1.16 million, compared to 993,000 in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA for the news media segment surged by 53 per cent, primarily due to cost-saving measures. However, advertising revenue experienced a decrease of $US7 million, a 4 per cent drop compared to the previous year. This decline was mainly attributed to reduced print and digital advertising revenues at News Corp Australia, partially offset by increased advertising revenues at the New York Post, including a $US1 million positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations.

Digital Real Estate Services benefited from contributions by REA Group, with Australian residential revenues growing by 3 per cent. This growth was driven by higher prices and increased adoption of add-on products, although national buy listings experienced an 8 per cent decrease. Move, the operator of Realtor.com, reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue. In contrast, the book publishing sector experienced a 2 per cent decline in revenue, partially attributed to reduced consumer spending. Segment EBITDA in book publishing also fell by 28 per cent, which included a $13 million customer write-off.