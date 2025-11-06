Neuren Sales Rise, Share Price Dips

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has reported an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in third-quarter sales of its key drug, reaching $US101.1 million ($155 million). The Melbourne-based company saw over 1000 patients receiving shipments of the drug for the first time. Neuren Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercialising therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders. Their leading product, DAYBUE, treats Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.

Chief executive Jon Pilcher anticipates a further boost in sales during the fourth quarter. This expectation is driven by an increase in referrals following US partner Arcadia’s expansion of its sales force. In addition, more community physicians are prescribing the treatment for this disorder, which primarily affects young girls.

Despite the positive sales figures, Neuren’s shares experienced a downturn, falling 3.5 per cent to $19.52. This decline occurred as the sales numbers slightly missed some analyst forecasts. Pilcher mentioned that the company is nearing regulatory approvals to market the drug in Europe. Clinical trials are also planned for Japan in the near future, marking a significant step in expanding the drug’s availability worldwide.

While sales growth continues, the company focuses on expanding its reach to new markets. These new markets will significantly enhance patient access to the treatment. Securing approvals in Europe and initiating trials in Japan are key priorities for the coming year.