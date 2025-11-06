Aeris Resources Opens Share Purchase Plan

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), a mid-tier base and precious metals producer with a copper-dominant portfolio, has announced the opening of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP, initially announced on 31 October 2025, offers eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in Aeris. This initiative is part of a broader capital raising effort by the company.

The SPP offer period commences today, 6 November 2025, and is scheduled to close at 5:00 PM (Sydney time) on 2 December 2025. Participation is available to shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who held ordinary shares in Aeris as of 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on Thursday, 30 October 2025. Full details of the offer, including a letter to eligible shareholders and the SPP Offer Booklet, are available on the company’s website.

The subscription price of $0.45 per share represents a 13.5% discount to the closing price of $0.52 per share on 28 October 2025, and a 16.6% discount to the volume weighted average market price of $0.54 per share over the last five days up to 28 October 2025. Shareholders can apply for new shares in parcels of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000.

The Aeris Board reserves the right to close the SPP early and without prior notice. Shareholders interested in participating are encouraged to submit their applications promptly. Funds raised from the SPP will be used for general working capital. Further information can be obtained from Andre Labuschagne, Executive Chairman, or Stefan Edelman, General Manager – Corporate Development.