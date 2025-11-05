Santos Prices $US1 Billion Bond Offering

Santos has successfully priced a $US1 billion 10-year senior unsecured bond at a 5.75 per cent fixed coupon. The bonds will mature in November 2035. Santos is a leading Australian oil and gas company, supplying essential energy to homes, businesses and industries across Asia and Australia. The company explores, develops, produces, and markets its products.

The bonds were issued by Santos Finance Limited and are guaranteed by Santos. According to Santos, the proceeds from the bond offering are earmarked to fund general corporate purposes. This move is designed to bolster the company’s financial flexibility as it pursues its strategic objectives.

Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher commented on the transaction, noting it underscores the strong support the company receives from the market. He stated that this funding would better position Santos to grow production and generate shareholder returns through its diversified portfolio of assets.

The settlement of the bond offering is expected to occur on November 13. This represents a significant step for Santos as it continues to strengthen its financial position and pursue growth opportunities in the energy sector.