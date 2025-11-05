James Hardie Enters Trading Halt After Share Plunge

James Hardie Industries has requested a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following a sharp decline in its share price. The company’s shares plummeted 9.4 per cent in the opening minutes of trading, prompting the halt. James Hardie is a global building materials company that manufactures and sells fibre cement and fibre gypsum building products. Its products are used primarily in the construction of new homes as well as in repair and remodelling applications.

This trading halt comes after a challenging period for James Hardie shareholders. Since the beginning of 2025, the company’s shares have fallen by 50 per cent. The trading halt provides the company time to address the market regarding recent price fluctuations.

The announcement of the trading halt did not specify the reasons behind the sudden share price drop. However, investors will be looking for answers and clarity from James Hardie regarding the factors contributing to this volatility when trading resumes. Details regarding the lifting of the trading halt are expected to be released by the company shortly.