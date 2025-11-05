BetMakers Completes Placement, Tekkorp Invests

BetMakers Technology Group has successfully completed a placement of 10 million shares, raising $1 million. The shares were priced at 10 Australian cents per share. BetMakers provides wagering solutions and services to betting operators. They focus on delivering innovative technology for racing and sports betting markets.

The placement was fully subscribed by Tekkorp Holdings, an entity controlled by Matt Davey, the President of BetMakers. This investment increases Davey’s stake in the company and signals confidence in its future direction. The move also provides BetMakers with additional capital to pursue its strategic growth initiatives.

In addition to the placement, BetMakers has also announced the conversion of 1.22 million performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. This conversion occurred under the company’s existing long-term incentive plan. The conversion further dilutes shares of the company.

These corporate actions reflect ongoing activity within BetMakers as it continues to execute its business strategy. The company’s focus remains on expanding its technology offerings and market presence in the global wagering industry.