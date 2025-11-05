BrainChip Requests Trading Halt Before Announcement

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has requested a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective immediately. The announcement, made on November 8th, precedes a planned capital raising initiative by the company. The trading halt is expected to provide the market with an orderly process to digest the information once released.

The trading halt will remain in effect until the earlier of either a formal announcement from BrainChip regarding the capital raising or the commencement of trading on Friday, November 10th. This action is a standard procedure often employed by companies when facing potentially market-sensitive news.

BrainChip is a global leader in edge artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions. The company develops high-performance, ultra-low power processors that enable a wide array of edge AI applications. The purpose of the trading halt is to prevent any speculative trading activity before the details of the capital raising are fully disclosed to the market.

Investors and market participants are advised to monitor the ASX announcements platform for further updates from BrainChip. Once the details of the capital raising are released, the trading halt will be lifted, and normal trading of BrainChip shares will resume.