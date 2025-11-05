ASX Capital Raisings Surge in October

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) reported a substantial increase in capital quoted during October, reaching $9.4 billion. This represents a sharp rise from the $3.1 billion quoted in the same period last year. The ASX is Australia’s primary securities exchange, facilitating the trading of shares, bonds, and other financial instruments. It provides a platform for companies to raise capital and for investors to participate in the Australian economy.

The surge in capital raising activity was attributed to a revival in initial public offerings (IPOs) and overall capital raising initiatives. According to the ASX’s monthly activity report for October, the exchange welcomed 14 new stock listings. This figure doubles the seven new listings recorded in October of the previous year.

The report also noted that 14 companies delisted from the ASX during the month of October, equalling the number of new listings. There was significant growth in trading activity on the ASX in October. The average daily number of trades increased by 51 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period.

Furthermore, the average daily value traded on-market saw a notable uptick, reaching $7.23 billion. This represents a 33 per cent increase compared to the average daily value traded in October 2024, reflecting increased investor participation and market activity.