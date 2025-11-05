Eclipse Metals Confirms Continuous Carbonatite System at Grønnedal

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) has announced positive results from its 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the Grønnedal Rare Earth Element (REE) prospect in southwest Greenland. Eclipse Metals is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia’s Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. The company’s drilling has confirmed continuous carbonatite mineralisation from surface to depth, aligning with previous trenching, sampling, and historical core studies.

The drilling program, which completed over 700 metres, revealed calcite–siderite carbonatite enriched with hematite and magnetite, typical of mineralised zones containing high-value rare earths such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. The visual continuity observed in the core samples highlights the scale of the Grønnedal deposit, supporting the existing mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 89Mt at 6,363 ppm TREO. According to the company, this MRE represents only approximately 6% of the overall carbonatite body.

In addition to Grønnedal, drilling is also underway at the Ivigtût prospect, targeting multi-commodity mineralisation associated with fluorite, quartz, cryolite, sphalerite, galena, and siderite within and around the historic pit precinct. Eclipse Metals’ Executive Chairman, Carl Popal, stated that the drilling confirms the continuity of the Grønnedal carbonatite and supports the scale potential demonstrated by the 89Mt inferred resource.

Eclipse Metals believes that both prospects strengthen its position in Greenland’s emerging critical minerals sector, supported by favourable geopolitical conditions and strategic engagement with the United States. Analytical results from the Grønnedal drilling program are expected in Q1 2026 and will be reported once validated.