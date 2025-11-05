Neuren Announces Strong DAYBUE Sales and Royalty Income

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) today announced highlights from its partner Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 financial results, revealing a robust performance for DAYBUE™ (trofinetide). Neuren is developing new drug therapies to treat multiple serious neurological disorders that emerge in early childhood and have no or limited approved treatment options. Acadia reported DAYBUE™ net sales of US$101.1 million, an 11% increase compared to Q3 2024 and a 5% rise from Q2 2025.

The increase in sales reflects growing patient access, with over 1,000 patients receiving DAYBUE™ shipments for the first time in Q3 2025. A significant 74% of prescriptions for new patients were written by physicians in community settings, indicating a broader reach beyond specialised centres. Acadia has narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance for DAYBUE™ US net sales to between US$385 million and US$400 million, reflecting continued confidence in the product’s market performance.

Neuren’s royalty income for Q3 2025 reached A$16.4 million, a 24% increase from Q3 2024 and a 12% rise from Q2 2025. The company anticipates total royalty income for the full year 2025 to be between A$63 million and A$66 million, assuming Acadia meets its sales guidance and an exchange rate of 0.65. Acadia’s European Union marketing application is expected to receive CHMP opinion in Q1 2026.

Acadia has also commenced a Phase 3 trial in Japan, with named patient supply programs active across multiple regions including Europe, Israel, the Middle East and Latin America. The long-term persistency rate has remained steady, above 50% after 12 months of treatment. These factors, coupled with the substantial growth potential in the US market, position Neuren for continued success.