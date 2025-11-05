Clime Investment Management Announces Bonus Option Issuance

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX: CIW) has announced a pro rata issuance of free bonus options to its shareholders. Clime Investment Management is an Australian-based investment management company that provides investment solutions to individuals, families, and institutions. The bonus options offer, detailed in the company’s prospectus dated 6 November 2025, will see eligible shareholders receive one option for every ten fully paid ordinary shares held on the record date of 12 November 2025.

The options will be issued at a nil price and will be exercisable at $0.44 each. Shareholders can exercise their options any time before 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on 30 June 2026. Clime Investment Management intends to list the options on the ASX, subject to approval. Participation in the bonus options offer is available to all shareholders with registered addresses in Australia or New Zealand as of the record date.

Shareholders are not required to apply or pay any application fees to participate in the bonus options offer. The complete terms and conditions of the options and the bonus options offer are outlined in the company’s prospectus. Clime advises shareholders to read the prospectus in its entirety, with particular attention to section 3, which summarises key investment risks. They are also encouraged to seek professional financial advice if needed.

The board of directors of Clime Investment Management Limited approved this announcement for release to the ASX. For further inquiries, shareholders can contact Michael Baragwanath at 1300 788 568 or via email at info@clime.com.au.