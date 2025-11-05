Horseshoe Metals Confirms Broad Copper Potential at Motters Zone

Horseshoe Metals Ltd (ASX: HOR) has announced encouraging progress from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Horseshoe Lights Copper Gold Project (HSL) in Western Australia. Horseshoe Metals is focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Horseshoe Lights Project, a historic mining operation with significant resource potential. New assays from the Motters Zone confirm wide zones of shallow oxide copper mineralisation, including significant intercepts such as 32m @ 0.95% Cu from 0m and 27m @ 1.58% Cu from 0m.

The RC drilling, totaling 2,204 metres, was undertaken to infill the Motters Copper Oxide zone near the surface and to test gold targets west of the HSL open pit. Results from 12 holes (25HRC018 to 25HRC029) have been received, with assays from the remaining holes still awaited. Additional drilling will target the southern extension of the HSL open pit’s northeast corner, where previous drilling recorded significant intercepts. Drilling is expected to recommence in November, focusing on the oxide zone at Motters, North dump, Southern Stockpile infill, and the Main zone.

General Manager of Oxide-Copper Operations, Steven Sickerdick, commented that the latest assays continue to demonstrate the considerable upside and shallow nature of the copper mineralisation in the Motters zone. He added that these broad zones of copper mineralisation improve confidence levels in the oxide resources in the area, with the aim to lift them from inferred to indicated for inclusion in a scoping study.

The company also confirmed that site access maintenance and RC drill site preparation are complete, with DSO operations start-up planned for the current quarter. Negotiations are progressing with multiple commodity traders regarding potential copper offtake and funding arrangements, including a recent site visit. These developments underscore Horseshoe Metals’ commitment to advancing the Horseshoe Lights Project and capitalizing on its copper and gold resources.