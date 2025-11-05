Javelin Minerals Executes Capital Consolidation and Unmarketable Parcel Facility

Javelin Minerals (ASX: JAV) has commenced its capital consolidation following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on October 31, 2025. Javelin Minerals is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is consolidating its issued capital on a 1 new for 31 existing securities basis, as per the previously announced timetable.

The record date for the consolidation was November 5, 2025. Trading in the company’s shares on a normal T+2 settlement basis is scheduled to begin on November 13, 2025. The company’s shares are currently trading on a deferred settlement basis under the ASX ticker “JAVDH” and will recommence trading as “JAV” from November 13, 2025. Updated holding statements will be dispatched to shareholders following completion of the consolidation process.

Post-consolidation, Javelin Minerals’ quoted securities will consist of 259,991,125 ordinary fully paid shares (ASX code: JAV) and 90,253,122 options expiring December 31, 2028 (ASX code: JAVOA). Unquoted securities will include 4,574,194 options expiring December 31, 2028 (Ex $0.31, ASX code: JAVAA), 24,193,548 options expiring December 6, 2026 (Ex $0.124, ASX code: JAVAAA), and 15,161,290 performance rights (ASX code: JAVAZ).

In addition, the Board has resolved to establish an Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility (UMP) after the consolidation. This facility will allow shareholders with small parcels of shares to sell their holdings without incurring brokerage costs. Further details regarding the UMP, including the record date, timetable, and participation process, will be announced to the ASX on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Board of Javelin Minerals has authorised the release of this announcement.