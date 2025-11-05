Marquee Resources Signs Collaboration Agreement with Yantai Jinao

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX: MQR) has announced a non-exclusive Memorandum of Collaboration with Yantai Jinao Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd. The agreement aims to advance the Mount Clement Antimony Project in Western Australia through metallurgical test work, flowsheet development, and potential investment and offtake opportunities. Marquee Resources is focused on exploring and developing critical minerals projects. The company’s projects span across Australia and North America, targeting commodities essential for a sustainable future.

Under the memorandum, Marquee will ship 50kg of ore from Mount Clement to Yantai Jinao for bench-scale testing, with the potential for pilot-scale testing. The collaboration will focus on developing a flowsheet to produce a saleable antimony concentrate. Both companies will also explore potential investment by Yantai Jinao into Marquee or the Mount Clement project, as well as offtake frameworks for the antimony produced.

Executive Chairman of Marquee Resources, Mr. Charles Thomas, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Yantai Jinao, citing their expertise in antimony processing and circular-economy metallurgy. He highlighted the collaboration as providing a credible and rapid technical pathway for the Mount Clement project. The memorandum is non-binding, allowing both parties to engage with other potential partners.

The collaboration will occur in three phases, starting with sample preparation and bench testwork, followed by pilot testwork and a techno-economic assessment, and culminating in negotiations for definitive agreements on investment, offtake, or joint ventures. The initial term of the MOC is 24 months, with a possible extension by mutual written agreement. Next steps include completing export clearances, shipping the ore to Yantai Jinao, and commencing bench testwork.