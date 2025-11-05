HITIQ Technology Selected for Major Brain Injury Research Program

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) has announced that Monash University has been awarded a substantial Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Project grant of $799,866. The grant will fund groundbreaking brain injury research utilising HITIQ’s PROTEQT™ instrumented mouthguards. HITIQ develops concussion management and athlete safety technology for sport, clinical, and research applications worldwide. The company combines smart mouthguards and analytics platforms to deliver data-driven safety solutions.

The research program, titled “Combining biomechanics and biomarkers to establish brain injury thresholds,” will use PROTEQT™ instrumented mouthguards as a core technology platform. Monash University has committed to purchasing 400 PROTEQT™ units in January 2026 for $200,000, which has been allocated within the project budget. Contractual arrangements are expected to be finalised once ARC funds are available in January 2026.

The study will integrate real-time biomechanical head impact data from PROTEQT™ mouthguards with advanced biomarker analysis. This aims to establish definitive thresholds for brain injury risk from cumulative impact exposure. The innovative approach seeks to improve return-to-play protocols, equipment standards, and injury prevention strategies globally.

Earl Eddings, Executive Chair of HITIQ, stated that the partnership validates the company’s technology and positions HITIQ at the forefront of research shaping the global understanding of head impact exposure and brain injury risk. Dr. Stuart McDonald, Chief Investigator at Monash University, added that the project leverages their established collaboration with HITIQ to move towards biologically grounded thresholds for identifying high-risk impacts and supporting safer participation in activities where head impacts are common.