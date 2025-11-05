Aeris Resources Receives Placement Proceeds and Repays Debt

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), a mid-tier base and precious metals producer with a copper-dominant portfolio, announced it has received the net proceeds from its $80 million placement, as previously announced on October 31, 2025. The company operates two assets, has multiple development projects, and a highly prospective exploration portfolio.

A significant portion of the received funds has been allocated to fully repay and cancel the $50 million loan facility with Washington H. Soul Pattison (WHSP), of which $40 million was drawn. Aeris anticipates that this early repayment will result in savings of approximately $6 million in interest and associated fees.

The company reports that it is now in a significantly improved financial position, boasting a pro-forma cash balance of $62.3 million and a substantially deleveraged balance sheet following the debt repayment. An additional $11.5 million is expected in December from the sale of North Queensland assets, as announced on October 27, 2025, which will further bolster the company’s cash reserves.

Andre Labuschagne, Executive Chairman of Aeris Resources, stated that “this is the best position Aeris has been in many years with a strong balance sheet, clear strategy for operational delivery and growth through exploration in FY26”. This announcement was authorised for lodgement by Mr. Labuschagne.