Apple Eyes Google AI for Siri Upgrade

Apple is reportedly planning to use a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model developed by Alphabet’s Google to overhaul its Siri voice assistant. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the two companies are finalising an agreement that would see Apple pay approximately $US1 billion ($1.5 billion) annually for access to Google’s technology. Apple is an American multinational technology company focusing on consumer electronics, software, and online services. Google is a multinational technology company focusing on search engine technology, online advertising, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

The iPhone maker aims to leverage Google’s technology to rebuild Siri’s underlying infrastructure, paving the way for a suite of new features next year. The Google AI model’s significant parameter count would greatly exceed the capabilities of Apple’s current models. Shares in Alphabet saw a late increase of 2.2 per cent following reports of the potential deal. Apple’s stock experienced modest fluctuations.

Prior to settling on Google, Apple considered other third-party AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. Testing earlier this year led Apple to focus on Google’s Gemini. The intention is to use Google’s AI as a temporary measure until Apple’s own models are sufficiently advanced.

The revamped Siri is expected to launch next spring, according to reports. However, as the launch is still several months away, the plans and partnership remain subject to change. Spokespeople for both Apple and Google have declined to comment on the matter.