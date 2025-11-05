Supreme Court Hears Trump Tariff Case

The US Supreme Court has commenced hearing arguments regarding the legality of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The case has significant implications for the global economy and tests the boundaries of presidential authority. The arguments follow appeals by the Trump administration after lower courts ruled the tariffs exceeded his authority under a 1977 federal law intended for national emergencies.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed by businesses impacted by the tariffs, along with 12 US states, primarily led by Democrats. Trump has urged the Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, to uphold the tariffs, which he has used as a key economic and foreign policy tool. These tariffs, taxes on imported goods, could amount to trillions of dollars for the United States over the coming decade.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attended the arguments in person, underscoring the case’s importance to the administration. Bessent told Reuters that even if the Supreme Court rules against Trump, the tariffs are expected to remain as the administration switches to other legal authorities.

The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to act promptly in this case, although the court typically takes months to issue rulings after hearing arguments.