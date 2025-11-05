Harnessing global markets through an ESG lens

Candriam’s Sustainable Global Equity Fund, managed by Deputy Head of Quantitative Equity Dave Benichou, listed on the ASX on Wednesday 29 October. Speaking with Sharecafe’s Table for Two, Benichou says the Fund aims to outperform the MSCI World Index by investing in large- and mid-cap global companies that combine strong financial fundamentals with robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The strategy blends quantitative analysis with fundamental ESG research, underpinned by Candriam’s 20-year track record in sustainable investing and a team of more than 20 ESG and quantitative specialists.



Benichou outlines a three-step investment process involving ESG screening, quantitative financial selection, and risk-controlled portfolio construction. He highlights sectors tied to five sustainability challenges—climate change, demographics, healthcare, digitalisation and resource management—as key focus areas. As an example, he cites the Fund’s engagement with German personal care company Beiersdorf, working to improve transparency around palm oil sourcing, address PFAS chemicals, and promote gender diversity in leadership.



The Fund is available as an ETF (ASX: GSUS) and also available via a range of investment platforms and directly via Ausbil. To find out more visit www.ausbil.com.au.