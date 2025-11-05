Tesla’s electric vehicle sales in Germany have significantly declined, dropping by more than half in October, according to new data. Year-to-date figures also show a 50% decrease. This comes despite the recent introduction of a more affordable version of the Model Y in the German market last month. Tesla operates a vehicle assembly plant in Brandenburg, Germany. The company produces and sells electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and solar products.

According to data released by Germany’s federal transport authority (KBA), Tesla sold only 750 electric vehicles in Germany during October. This is less than half the 1,607 units sold during the same period last year. While overall battery electric vehicle sales in Germany rose to 52,425 in October, representing 21% of all new car sales, Tesla’s performance stood in stark contrast.

Year-to-date, KBA data indicates that 434,627 new battery electric vehicles have been registered, marking an increase of nearly 40% compared to the previous year. However, Tesla’s contribution to this growth has been limited, with 15,595 Tesla EVs sold year-to-date, reflecting the previously mentioned 50% decline for the automaker.

Tesla also faces increased competition from European and Chinese manufacturers offering smaller, more affordable EVs, many priced below 35,000 euros. In October, Tesla introduced a lower-cost version of its Model Y SUV in Germany, priced at 39,990 euros, approximately 5,000 euros less than previous models. It remains to be seen if this new model can revive demand. Policy changes are expected to help EV sales overall, as Germany is slated to launch a new EV incentive program in January 2026, targeting lower- and middle-income buyers.