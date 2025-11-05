Gaming analysts suggest Aristocrat Leisure and Light & Wonder are set to report financial results largely mirroring market forecasts. According to E&P analyst Sam Bradshaw, Aristocrat shows limited downside risk, while Light & Wonder’s outcomes present a broader range of possibilities. Aristocrat Leisure Limited is a global games leader and technology company offering a diverse range of products and services. Light & Wonder is a cross-platform global games company bringing iconic gaming franchises to players around the world.

Bradshaw noted Aristocrat’s FY25 performance is bolstered by key franchises like Phoenix Link and Spooky Link. Feedback from the Global Gaming Expo indicates Aristocrat remains a dominant vendor in the casino sector. This reinforces the view that Aristocrat’s established market position continues to drive stable performance.

Light & Wonder, however, faces a more challenging path. Bradshaw emphasises the company requires a robust fourth quarter, driven by international outright sales, to achieve its FY25 EBITDA guidance. Management’s commentary will be vital in managing investor sentiment regarding future performance and ongoing projects.

The ongoing Dragon Train litigation also introduces increased downside risk for Light & Wonder, potentially leading to higher penalties and increased equity costs. Despite the litigation concerns, excluding those costs, long-term projections for Light & Wonder remain above consensus, reflecting consistently positive industry feedback.