Schroders Appoints New Australia CEO

Schroders has announced the appointment of Alison Telfer as the new chief executive officer of its Australia division. Telfer joins Schroders from UBS Asset Management, where she most recently held the position of CEO and country head of UBS Asset Management Australasia. Schroders is a global asset management firm offering a range of investment strategies to institutions and individuals.

Telfer brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously spent over eight years at Blackrock. During her tenure there, she held senior leadership positions, including chief operating officer and managing director of Australasia. Her extensive background in asset management and operations positions her well to lead Schroders’ Australian business.

The appointment is a strategic move for Schroders as it continues to strengthen its presence in the Australian market. Telfer’s leadership is expected to drive growth and innovation within the company’s Australian operations.

Telfer will officially commence her role with Schroders in February 2026. Until then, the company will continue its operations under the current leadership structure.