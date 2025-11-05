Verbrec Expands Automation Capabilities with Acquisition of Alliance Automation

Verbrec Limited (ASX: VBC), a leading engineering, asset management, and project delivery service provider, has announced it will acquire Alliance Automation Pty Ltd from Telstra Limited for $5.5 million. Verbrec serves the energy, infrastructure, and mining industries through technical specialties including asset management, automation and control. The acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Verbrec’s automation, control, digital industry, machine learning, and cybersecurity capabilities, while also expanding its client base.

Alliance Automation, founded in 2010, is recognised as one of Australia’s largest independent providers of digital transformation, cybersecurity, and industrial automation integration services. In the financial year 2025, Alliance Automation generated $62 million in revenue. The transaction is anticipated to add over $60 million in annualised revenue, resulting in a combined group of approximately 700 team members across 18 locations in Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition aligns with Verbrec’s strategic direction to enhance its digital and automation capabilities. According to Verbrec, it will maximise its integrated delivery model and reinforce its reputation as a partner for a sustainable future. Both Verbrec and Alliance Automation management teams are confident in improving the merged Group’s EBITDA margins in the near term.

The transaction, formalised through a share purchase agreement, is subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments. It will be funded through Verbrec’s existing balance sheet, utilising a combination of cash reserves and traditional debt funding. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur this calendar year.