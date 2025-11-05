Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) Announces Q1 Results and FY26 Guidance

Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing next-generation ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today announced the results for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 and provided guidance for the financial year 2026. The company held an investor webinar to discuss the details of the announcement. Nova Eye Medical’s leading product is iTrack Advance, a minimally invasive glaucoma surgical device with approvals in major global markets.

Sales revenue for the quarter reached US$4.854 million, representing a 20% increase compared to the prior corresponding period (PCP). This growth was driven primarily by strong performance in the US and Germany, with direct markets contributing significantly to overall revenue. While the sales growth was slightly below expectations due to seasonal impacts and slower-than-anticipated commercial expansion, October 2025 marked a record revenue month for the company. US Medicare reimbursement rates for 2026 are expected to remain favourable, providing continued incentive for doctors to utilise Nova Eye Medical’s products.

The company reaffirmed its FY26 sales revenue guidance (excluding China) to be between US$21 million and US$24 million (A$32 million to A$37 million). Nova Eye Medical anticipates achieving breakeven EBITDA in FY26, with expectations shifting to the second half of the financial year due to the slightly lower-than-planned sales in Q1FY26. The timing and size of sales into China could potentially impact the exact timing of achieving breakeven EBITDA. The company also noted progress in evaluating the iTrack microcatheter for drug delivery, with ongoing work being done with potential partners.

Nova Eye Medical has secured a working capital facility to support growth, fund inventory, and manage accounts receivable. This facility, secured by accounts receivable and tangible assets, provides non-dilutive funding should it be required, reflecting the company’s maturing business and commitment to improving bottom-line performance.