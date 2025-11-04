Petratherm Achieves Strong Recoveries and High-Quality Product at Rosewood Titanium Project

Petratherm Limited (ASX: PTR), a critical minerals explorer focused on discovering world-class deposits, has announced promising results from metallurgical test trials at its Rosewood Titanium Heavy Mineral Sands Project. The studies, conducted by independent laboratories IHC Mining and Mineral Technologies, demonstrate the project’s potential to produce a high-quality Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) using standard wet separation processing techniques. Bulk sample composites yielded HMC grades ranging from 91% to 98% Heavy Mineral (HM).

HM recoveries were also impressive, ranging from 86% to 95%, with opportunities for further improvement through minor adjustments to the process flow sheet. QEMSCAN analysis of the head feed sample indicated a Valuable Heavy Mineral (VHM) content of over 93%, with over 80% consisting of Leucoxene, a high titanium mineral. The bulk sample head grade ranged from 12.5% to 15.7% HM, considered typical for the Rosewood East mineralisation.

Petratherm’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Reid, highlighted the significance of the Rosewood Titanium Project, citing its unique geological setting and the potential for further optimisation. He noted the ongoing drilling program aimed at defining a maiden JORC Indicated and Inferred Resource outline. Further metallurgical testing is planned to refine the process flow sheet and explore potential product options ahead of plant design work.

The company also noted that they are currently collecting a fourth 1.5 tonne bulk sample during resource drilling to further optimise processing and expect initial plant design work to commence in December upon completion of process outline work.