BPH Global Enters Exclusive Agreement for Ginseng Formulation

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) has announced an exclusive dealing agreement with Denmark-based scientist Jo-an Refugio, the developer of a proprietary ginseng-based formulation. BPH Global is focused on biotechnology investments and commercialising health technologies. The agreement, commencing 5 November 2025, grants BPH Global a six-month exclusive period to conduct thorough due diligence and product testing, including comprehensive formulation evaluation and rigorous laboratory analysis.

During this exclusivity period, BPH Global and Jo-an Refugio will engage in negotiations regarding the commercial terms for the potential acquisition of intellectual property rights pertaining to the formulation. BPH Global may also consider enlisting Jo-an as an R&D consultant to further assist in future product development initiatives and optimisation strategies. The company has paid a non-refundable exclusivity fee of AUD 9,000 to Jo-an.

The ginseng-based formulation aligns with BPH Global’s refined R&D focus on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-based natural formulations specifically designed to target male vitality and overall wellbeing. The formulation uses Panax ginseng as a key ingredient together with other complementary herbal components. The product is designed to support male vitality and overall wellbeing through natural mechanisms associated with healthy circulation and energy balance.

BPH Global plans to conduct thorough due diligence testing on the ginseng-based formulation during the exclusivity period. The company will also evaluate commercial terms for a definitive agreement with Jo-an. Further updates will be provided as material developments occur. The announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors.