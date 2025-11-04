Pantera Lithium Limited (ASX: PFE), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing projects in critical minerals across the United States with a particular focus on its projects located in Southwest Arkansas, has announced a positive valuation uplift for Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. (EnergyX), strengthening Pantera’s strategic holding. EnergyX has increased the offer price for its current Reg A capital raise from US$10.00 to US$11.00 per share. This reflects growing market confidence in the company and its growth outlook.

The price uplift is attributed to several factors, including the recovery in global lithium prices throughout 2025, renewed U.S. investor appetite for domestic lithium and critical mineral assets, and the continued advancement of EnergyX’s Texas Lithium Hydroxide Facility and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) rollout. EnergyX has also engaged Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor for partnerships and capital markets initiatives. Furthermore, the U.S. Export–Import Bank (EXIM) issued a US$690 million letter of interest to support project financing for EnergyX’s Black Giant Project in Chile.

Pantera Lithium currently holds 2.34 million EnergyX shares, acquired at US$9.50 per share. The revised raise price of US$11.00 values Pantera’s holding at approximately A$39.5 million, representing an uplift of approximately A$5.4 million. Pantera Chairman & CEO Barnaby Egerton-Warburton stated that the uplift in EnergyX’s raise price confirms the market’s recognition of a rebound in lithium sentiment and renewed confidence in the U.S. critical minerals sector, adding that the early partnership with EnergyX continues to add value for Pantera shareholders.

Pantera Lithium reports a current cash position of approximately $2 million, with the next EnergyX payment of $2 million due on July 1st, 2026. According to the company, this ensures that it is fully funded for its current exploration program.