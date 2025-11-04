ETM Appoints Danish Experts to Advisory Board

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ASX: ETM) has announced the appointment of Mr. Jeppe Kofod, former Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Friis Arne Petersen, former Danish Ambassador to the United States, to its newly established Advisory Board. Energy Transition Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on developing and financing supply chains for metals and materials critical to global decarbonisation, with a special focus on high-quality mineral projects globally. The Advisory Board will provide strategic advice on ETM’s mineral development activities in Greenland, particularly concerning the Kvanefjeld (Kuannersuit) Rare Earths Project.

Mr. Kofod brings extensive experience in foreign affairs, European policy, and sustainable development, having also served as a Member of the European Parliament and in the Danish Parliament for over a decade. Mr. Petersen has held senior positions in Danish diplomacy and public administration for over four decades, including ambassadorships to the United States, China, and Germany. These appointments aim to strengthen ETM’s commitment to a transparent, responsible, and locally anchored development strategy that aligns with international standards and local expectations.

According to ETM Managing Director Daniel Mamadou, the combined expertise of Mr. Kofod and Mr. Petersen will provide a strong foundation for advancing ETM’s work in Greenland with transparency, responsibility, and regional alignment. He added that their insights will be invaluable as the company strengthens dialogue with stakeholders and builds trust with the communities it aims to partner with. Both Mr. Kofod and Mr. Petersen expressed their enthusiasm for the Kvanefjeld project and its potential to bring long-term value to Greenland, while also serving as a strategic resource for the global green transition.

ETM anticipates further international appointments to the Advisory Board, including representation from the United States. Further details, including member profiles, will be released as additional appointments are confirmed.