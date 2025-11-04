Hansen Technologies to Acquire Digitalk Group

Hansen Technologies has entered a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Digitalk Group, a UK-based provider of MVNO and carrier-grade platforms. The enterprise value of the transaction is £33.1 million, equivalent to approximately $66.4 million in Australian currency. Hansen Technologies provides software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries. Digitalk specialises in providing innovative cloud-based solutions, enabling communication service providers to streamline their operations and enhance customer experiences.

The acquisition, anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025, will be funded through a combination of Hansen’s existing cash reserves and debt facilities. Digitalk currently serves approximately 150 customers across more than 30 countries, demonstrating its established global presence and reach within the telecommunications sector.

According to the announcement, Digitalk reported revenue of £10.5 million for FY25, with over 90 per cent of that revenue being recurring. The company also reported cash EBITDA of £3.3 million for the same period, highlighting its profitability and financial stability.

Hansen Technologies expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share. This is primarily driven by Digitalk’s recurring, high-margin software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue model, which aligns with Hansen’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in the recurring revenue space and offering advanced technology solutions to its clients.