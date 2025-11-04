QBE Announces Proposed USD Subordinated Notes Issue

QBE Insurance Group has announced a proposed offering of US dollar (USD) denominated fixed-rate resetting subordinated notes under its existing note issuance program. The issue is part of QBE’s broader funding and capital management strategy. QBE Insurance Group is an Australian multinational general insurance company. It operates globally, offering a range of insurance products and services.

The net proceeds from the note issuance are earmarked to support the company’s tier 2 capital. Tier 2 capital is a component of a bank’s or insurance firm’s regulatory capital, providing a secondary layer of protection against losses. This move aligns with QBE’s efforts to maintain a strong and efficient capital structure. The specific amount to be raised has not been disclosed in the initial announcement.

The proposed issue remains contingent upon prevailing market conditions. QBE will assess investor demand and overall market stability before proceeding with the offering. Further details regarding the pricing and other terms of the notes will be provided in a subsequent announcement if the offer proceeds. Investors are advised to monitor for further updates from QBE regarding this proposed transaction.